24514 Via Positano
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

24514 Via Positano

24514 Via Positano · No Longer Available
Location

24514 Via Positano, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24514 Via Positano Available 07/01/20 Home for Rent in Stone Oak! - Wow! Gorgeous Mediterranean in the heart of Stone Oak backing to a greenbelt cul-de-sac. 4 bdrms (RARE 3 are down!) + study + gmrm! Open design features gourmet kitchen w/ stainless/granite inc. refrig, dbl oven & bar! Upgraded finishes throughout! Surround sound, 8" crown molding, stone fp! Extended patio- great for entertaining! Superior energy package w/ foam insulation/ low E windows/ 15 SEER /media filters. Very efficient! Highly acclaimed schools/shopping & easy access to 281/Blanco. A must see!

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $2450
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

*Bills are not included
*Property includes fridge, washer, dryer and water softener

-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: www.xrpmtx.com

Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.
If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 07/01/2020

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5840924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24514 Via Positano have any available units?
24514 Via Positano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 24514 Via Positano have?
Some of 24514 Via Positano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24514 Via Positano currently offering any rent specials?
24514 Via Positano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24514 Via Positano pet-friendly?
Yes, 24514 Via Positano is pet friendly.
Does 24514 Via Positano offer parking?
No, 24514 Via Positano does not offer parking.
Does 24514 Via Positano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24514 Via Positano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24514 Via Positano have a pool?
No, 24514 Via Positano does not have a pool.
Does 24514 Via Positano have accessible units?
No, 24514 Via Positano does not have accessible units.
Does 24514 Via Positano have units with dishwashers?
No, 24514 Via Positano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24514 Via Positano have units with air conditioning?
No, 24514 Via Positano does not have units with air conditioning.

