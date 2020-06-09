Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

24514 Via Positano Available 07/01/20 Home for Rent in Stone Oak! - Wow! Gorgeous Mediterranean in the heart of Stone Oak backing to a greenbelt cul-de-sac. 4 bdrms (RARE 3 are down!) + study + gmrm! Open design features gourmet kitchen w/ stainless/granite inc. refrig, dbl oven & bar! Upgraded finishes throughout! Surround sound, 8" crown molding, stone fp! Extended patio- great for entertaining! Superior energy package w/ foam insulation/ low E windows/ 15 SEER /media filters. Very efficient! Highly acclaimed schools/shopping & easy access to 281/Blanco. A must see!



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $2450

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



*Bills are not included

*Property includes fridge, washer, dryer and water softener



-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: www.xrpmtx.com



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 07/01/2020



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5840924)