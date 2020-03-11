24503 Bliss Canyon

Amenities
Beautiful two story 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. Open floor plan offers tile throughout high traffic & wet areas of the home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. Downstairs master offers a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Upstairs game room with 4 bedrooms, 5th bedroom is a media room. Pool, basketball/tennis court and playground access. Close to major highways, shopping, eateries. This home has great location! Schedule your showing today!
For questions regarding this listing, please contact us at (210)802-9959
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.