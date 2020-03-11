All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:08 PM

24503 Bliss Canyon

24503 Bliss Canyon · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24503 Bliss Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2878 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful two story 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. Open floor plan offers tile throughout high traffic & wet areas of the home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. Downstairs master offers a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Upstairs game room with 4 bedrooms, 5th bedroom is a media room. Pool, basketball/tennis court and playground access. Close to major highways, shopping, eateries. This home has great location! Schedule your showing today!

For questions regarding this listing, please contact us at (210)802-9959
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24503 Bliss Canyon have any available units?
24503 Bliss Canyon has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24503 Bliss Canyon have?
Some of 24503 Bliss Canyon's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24503 Bliss Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
24503 Bliss Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24503 Bliss Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 24503 Bliss Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 24503 Bliss Canyon offer parking?
No, 24503 Bliss Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 24503 Bliss Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24503 Bliss Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24503 Bliss Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 24503 Bliss Canyon has a pool.
Does 24503 Bliss Canyon have accessible units?
No, 24503 Bliss Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 24503 Bliss Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 24503 Bliss Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24503 Bliss Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 24503 Bliss Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
