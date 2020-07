Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful single story home located within a gated community. One of the best lots in the area, private, serene back yard that has a park like atmosphere. The home is second to none and will not last long. 3 bedroom 2 bath with a study and formal dining. Tile throughout, crown molding and custom cabinetry. Community also offers many amenities. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!!