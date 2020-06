Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MONTH TO MONTH OR WEEK TO WEEK RENTAL AVAILABLE! YOU NEED TEMPORARY HOUSING WITH ALL THE FURNISHINGS TO THE DETAIL. BRING NOTHING BUT YOURSELF AND CLOTHES. ELEGANT TEMPORARY HOUSING WHILE WAITING ON HOUSE TO BE BUILT, MISPLACED FROM TORNADO OR HAIL DAMAGE (INSURANCE), CORPORATE HOUSING. - $2995 PER MONTH, TENANT PAYS UTILITIES IF MONTHLY.