1703 Mountain Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

IMMACULATE 3br, 2ba, 1859sqft Ryland home in popular after Mountain Lodge. New Bamboo wood floors in secondary bedrooms, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Designer paint throughout. HUGE covered patio. Bi weekly yard maintenance is included. Family room has bracket and is wired for flat panel TV. Gated community w/amenities including pools, park, & sports court. 2-car garage. PRIME North Central location, convenient to all the shopping along 281. Highly sought after NEISD Schools.