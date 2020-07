Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful Mediterranean home in the gated community of Villas at Canyon Springs. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms. NO CARPET. Master bedroom with his/her closets, double vanities, separate tub and shower, open floor plan. Refrigerator and water softener included. Oversized covered patio to enjoy year round. Beautiful private yard, no neighbors behind. Access to clubhouse and pool. Great neighbors, and excellent schools. Won't last!