Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great curb appeal and well maintained home. Great country home in the city. Newer appliances and new flooring, no carpet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Easy access to 1604. NEISD schools. Large lot, gated back yard with room for boat or RV. Large 2 car garage and parking pad with oversized driveway. Close to shopping and restaurants. Vacant and ready for move-in.