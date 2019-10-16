Amenities

1011 Parter Pond - Beautiful cul-de-sac home in a gated subdivision. Large family room w/ high ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen has great storage w/ walk in pantry + refrigerator stays. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. Spacious master bathroom with double vanities large garden tub. Private, fenced in backyard with a large deck. HOA facilities includes private pond & large community pool. Owner says "no smoking on the property but pets negotiable" Check out this awesome home today!!



