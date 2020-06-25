All apartments in The Woodlands
96 W Sandalbranch Circle
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:44 AM

96 W Sandalbranch Circle

96 W Sandalbranch Cir · No Longer Available
Location

96 W Sandalbranch Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Backyard paradise awaits in this wonderful home built by Emerald Homes in the heart of Alden Bridge. Very difficult to find 4 full-bath,4/5 bedroom. Many recent updates include new pool equipment (filter, motor, pool heater & spa blower 2017). New roof(2016), 1st floor A/C (2018),2nd floor A/C (2016),entire 2nd floor & stairs have hand-scraped engineered hardwood flooring, 1st floor has hand-scraped wood-plank porcelain tile in the living room, dining room & office. New carpet in the master bedroom (2019).All that's left is for you to design your dream kitchen! There are storm doors on all 3 entries, & double-pane windows throughout. Large island kitchen opens to the breakfast and family area. Gas fireplace and crown molding throughout the 1st floor. Private study with french doors. The wrought iron entry fence to the pool provides extra safety for the kids. Over-sized garage has a 10-foot extension.Close to park. Zoned for top-rated Woodlands schools. Motivated sellers. Also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle have any available units?
96 W Sandalbranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle have?
Some of 96 W Sandalbranch Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 W Sandalbranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
96 W Sandalbranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 W Sandalbranch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 96 W Sandalbranch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 96 W Sandalbranch Circle offers parking.
Does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 W Sandalbranch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle have a pool?
Yes, 96 W Sandalbranch Circle has a pool.
Does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 96 W Sandalbranch Circle has accessible units.
Does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 W Sandalbranch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 W Sandalbranch Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96 W Sandalbranch Circle has units with air conditioning.

