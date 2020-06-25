96 W Sandalbranch Circle

Amenities

Backyard paradise awaits in this wonderful home built by Emerald Homes in the heart of Alden Bridge. Very difficult to find 4 full-bath,4/5 bedroom. Many recent updates include new pool equipment (filter, motor, pool heater & spa blower 2017). New roof(2016), 1st floor A/C (2018),2nd floor A/C (2016),entire 2nd floor & stairs have hand-scraped engineered hardwood flooring, 1st floor has hand-scraped wood-plank porcelain tile in the living room, dining room & office. New carpet in the master bedroom (2019).All that's left is for you to design your dream kitchen! There are storm doors on all 3 entries, & double-pane windows throughout. Large island kitchen opens to the breakfast and family area. Gas fireplace and crown molding throughout the 1st floor. Private study with french doors. The wrought iron entry fence to the pool provides extra safety for the kids. Over-sized garage has a 10-foot extension.Close to park. Zoned for top-rated Woodlands schools. Motivated sellers. Also for sale