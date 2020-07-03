91 S Bristol Oak Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Fantastic 1-story on an unbeatable GREENBELT lot with stunning views over the back wrought iron fence! 4 bedrooms, formal living, formal dining and nice sized family room with fireplace. Tons of tasteful updates including hardwood floors, total master bathroom renovation to includes granite vanity, stunning shower and bath. Vaulted ceilings and wonderful nature views from the numerous windows drawing in fabulous natural light and opening the space! You will love the kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops and more! Backyard is a showstopper backing to a wooded greenbelt showcased by a beautiful wrought iron fence and multiple patio areas for total outdoor enjoyment allowing you full enjoyment of your outdoor space as often as possible! You will love the location of this home just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, the medical district, Town Center, I-45 and more! Landlord will provide Lawn Maintenance and a Home Warranty on the home.