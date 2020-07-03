All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

91 S Bristol Oak Circle

91 South Bristol Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

91 South Bristol Oak Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Fantastic 1-story on an unbeatable GREENBELT lot with stunning views over the back wrought iron fence! 4 bedrooms, formal living, formal dining and nice sized family room with fireplace. Tons of tasteful updates including hardwood floors, total master bathroom renovation to includes granite vanity, stunning shower and bath. Vaulted ceilings and wonderful nature views from the numerous windows drawing in fabulous natural light and opening the space! You will love the kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops and more! Backyard is a showstopper backing to a wooded greenbelt showcased by a beautiful wrought iron fence and multiple patio areas for total outdoor enjoyment allowing you full enjoyment of your outdoor space as often as possible! You will love the location of this home just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, the medical district, Town Center, I-45 and more! Landlord will provide Lawn Maintenance and a Home Warranty on the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle have any available units?
91 S Bristol Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle have?
Some of 91 S Bristol Oak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 S Bristol Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
91 S Bristol Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 S Bristol Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 91 S Bristol Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 91 S Bristol Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 S Bristol Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 91 S Bristol Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 91 S Bristol Oak Circle has accessible units.
Does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 S Bristol Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 S Bristol Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 S Bristol Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

