90 Wood Drake Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Meticulously maintained home in Creekside Park/Timarron backing to peaceful greenbelt. Zoned to popular Creekview Elementary School and close to Creekside Village shopping center and restaurants, including the coming soon Moviehouse and Eatery!!! Also, just minutes away from The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion, The Woodlands Mall and Market Street, The Grand Parkway, ExxonMobil and HP!!! Beautiful granite and stainless kitchen, all tile flooring downstairs, carpeting upstairs. Covered patio for outdoor cooking and relaxing. Wrought iron stair case and fence. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Access to The Woodlands neighborhood pools including Rob Fleming!!!