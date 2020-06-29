All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated September 13 2019

90 Wood Drake Place

90 Wood Drake Place · No Longer Available
Location

90 Wood Drake Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Meticulously maintained home in Creekside Park/Timarron backing to peaceful greenbelt. Zoned to popular Creekview Elementary School and close to Creekside Village shopping center and restaurants, including the coming soon Moviehouse and Eatery!!! Also, just minutes away from The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion, The Woodlands Mall and Market Street, The Grand Parkway, ExxonMobil and HP!!! Beautiful granite and stainless kitchen, all tile flooring downstairs, carpeting upstairs. Covered patio for outdoor cooking and relaxing. Wrought iron stair case and fence. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Access to The Woodlands neighborhood pools including Rob Fleming!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Wood Drake Place have any available units?
90 Wood Drake Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 90 Wood Drake Place have?
Some of 90 Wood Drake Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Wood Drake Place currently offering any rent specials?
90 Wood Drake Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Wood Drake Place pet-friendly?
No, 90 Wood Drake Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 90 Wood Drake Place offer parking?
Yes, 90 Wood Drake Place offers parking.
Does 90 Wood Drake Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Wood Drake Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Wood Drake Place have a pool?
Yes, 90 Wood Drake Place has a pool.
Does 90 Wood Drake Place have accessible units?
No, 90 Wood Drake Place does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Wood Drake Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Wood Drake Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Wood Drake Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Wood Drake Place does not have units with air conditioning.

