9 Mallard Glen Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the heart of The Woodlands, convenient to shopping, restaurants, YMCA, area pool, and a short distance of David Elementary and Collins Intermediate. First floor with formal dining room and 2-story living room, open to hallway upstairs, with fireplace and beautiful white wood panels and trim. Additional sunroom/TV room on the first floor, with access to generous sized backyard. Master suite down, with 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room/playroom with built in shelves. Full bathroom up with hallway access serving two bedrooms on one side with double sinks vanity, and a third vanity area off the third bedroom. Located on a cul-de-sac street, this house is surrounded by mature trees and has a backyard gate connecting to the walking trail behind. Home has recent carpet, tile flooring in kitchen, double pane windows and LED light bulbs. The bright and light kitchen has generous storage, granite counter tops, gas cooktop, access to the driveway and to unique front porch.