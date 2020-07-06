All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

9 Mallard Glen Place

9 Mallard Glen Place · No Longer Available
Location

9 Mallard Glen Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the heart of The Woodlands, convenient to shopping, restaurants, YMCA, area pool, and a short distance of David Elementary and Collins Intermediate. First floor with formal dining room and 2-story living room, open to hallway upstairs, with fireplace and beautiful white wood panels and trim. Additional sunroom/TV room on the first floor, with access to generous sized backyard. Master suite down, with 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room/playroom with built in shelves. Full bathroom up with hallway access serving two bedrooms on one side with double sinks vanity, and a third vanity area off the third bedroom. Located on a cul-de-sac street, this house is surrounded by mature trees and has a backyard gate connecting to the walking trail behind. Home has recent carpet, tile flooring in kitchen, double pane windows and LED light bulbs. The bright and light kitchen has generous storage, granite counter tops, gas cooktop, access to the driveway and to unique front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Mallard Glen Place have any available units?
9 Mallard Glen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 9 Mallard Glen Place have?
Some of 9 Mallard Glen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Mallard Glen Place currently offering any rent specials?
9 Mallard Glen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Mallard Glen Place pet-friendly?
No, 9 Mallard Glen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 9 Mallard Glen Place offer parking?
Yes, 9 Mallard Glen Place offers parking.
Does 9 Mallard Glen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Mallard Glen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Mallard Glen Place have a pool?
Yes, 9 Mallard Glen Place has a pool.
Does 9 Mallard Glen Place have accessible units?
Yes, 9 Mallard Glen Place has accessible units.
Does 9 Mallard Glen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Mallard Glen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Mallard Glen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Mallard Glen Place does not have units with air conditioning.

