86 Rockridge Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Indian Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great new rental property in the heart of The Woodlands. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has recently been updated with new carpet on the entire upper level and new paint throughout the home. The large study on the lower level can be turned into a 5th bedroom if needed. Hardwood and Tile throughout the lower level and in the Master Bedroom. Zoned to Woodlands High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 86 Rockridge Drive have any available units?
86 Rockridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 86 Rockridge Drive have?
Some of 86 Rockridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Rockridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
86 Rockridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.