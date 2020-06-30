86 Rockridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great new rental property in the heart of The Woodlands. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has recently been updated with new carpet on the entire upper level and new paint throughout the home. The large study on the lower level can be turned into a 5th bedroom if needed. Hardwood and Tile throughout the lower level and in the Master Bedroom. Zoned to Woodlands High School.