Amenities

walk in closets gym pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

Check out this lovely 1 story home with an open floor plan. Sits on corner lot with plenty of shade. This home has 3-4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large cozy family room a gas fireplace, high ceilings with fans, and plenty of storage place. Master bedroom has double sinks, separate shower and garden tub, with large walk in closet. Ask me about out our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT / NO PET DEPOSIT PROGRAMS!!! $0 application fees for approved tenants!!!