80 Woodlily Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated Townhome That Shows Just Like A Model! The Sought After "Artisan" Floor Plan In Stone Creek Offers Striking Curb Appeal From The Moment Your Drive Up; This Home Boasts A Stacked-Stone Front Elevation, Spacious Front Porch, And An Extra Large Covered Balcony Perfect For Entertaining Or Just Relaxing; Interior Features And Updates Include High-End, Rich Laminate Flooring Thru-Out, An Updated Master Bath With New Vanity And Large Walk-In Shower, Recessed Lighting Thru-Out, A Stacked-Stone Gas Fireplace That Compliments The Stone Exterior, High Ceilings, Fans, Window Treatments, Etc.! All Of The Major Rooms In The Home (Kitchen, Dining Space, Family Room, Bedrooms, And Bathrooms) Are Conveniently Located On One Floor! It's A Great Location That Is Quick To SH242 And I-45; The Home Also Offers An Attached 2-Car Garage And The Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Are All Included As Well; The Home Is Zoned To Acclaimed Woodlands Schools; Hurry This Gorgeous Home Will Go Fast!