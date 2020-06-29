All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 80 Woodlily Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
80 Woodlily Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

80 Woodlily Place

80 Woodlily Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

80 Woodlily Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Townhome That Shows Just Like A Model! The Sought After "Artisan" Floor Plan In Stone Creek Offers Striking Curb Appeal From The Moment Your Drive Up; This Home Boasts A Stacked-Stone Front Elevation, Spacious Front Porch, And An Extra Large Covered Balcony Perfect For Entertaining Or Just Relaxing; Interior Features And Updates Include High-End, Rich Laminate Flooring Thru-Out, An Updated Master Bath With New Vanity And Large Walk-In Shower, Recessed Lighting Thru-Out, A Stacked-Stone Gas Fireplace That Compliments The Stone Exterior, High Ceilings, Fans, Window Treatments, Etc.! All Of The Major Rooms In The Home (Kitchen, Dining Space, Family Room, Bedrooms, And Bathrooms) Are Conveniently Located On One Floor! It's A Great Location That Is Quick To SH242 And I-45; The Home Also Offers An Attached 2-Car Garage And The Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Are All Included As Well; The Home Is Zoned To Acclaimed Woodlands Schools; Hurry This Gorgeous Home Will Go Fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Woodlily Place have any available units?
80 Woodlily Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 80 Woodlily Place have?
Some of 80 Woodlily Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Woodlily Place currently offering any rent specials?
80 Woodlily Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Woodlily Place pet-friendly?
No, 80 Woodlily Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 80 Woodlily Place offer parking?
Yes, 80 Woodlily Place offers parking.
Does 80 Woodlily Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Woodlily Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Woodlily Place have a pool?
No, 80 Woodlily Place does not have a pool.
Does 80 Woodlily Place have accessible units?
No, 80 Woodlily Place does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Woodlily Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Woodlily Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Woodlily Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Woodlily Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College