The Woodlands, TX
80 Scarlet Woods Court
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:22 PM

80 Scarlet Woods Court

80 Scarlet Woods Ct · No Longer Available
Location

80 Scarlet Woods Ct, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a great location for a commuter with a five minute drive to I-45, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the front of The Woodlands, in addition to walking/biking to schools. This beautiful town home built by Lifeforms has so much to offer with an updated kitchen, nice bathrooms and a good sized master bedroom. There is an inviting second floor covered porch to relax. Plus there is a two car garage with a private double-wide driveway. Also, included is a Kitchen Refrigerator, along with Basic Cable, Yard maintenance, and Trash service. It is available for immediate move-in. The landlords are local and are easy to reach when they are needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Scarlet Woods Court have any available units?
80 Scarlet Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 80 Scarlet Woods Court have?
Some of 80 Scarlet Woods Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Scarlet Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
80 Scarlet Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Scarlet Woods Court pet-friendly?
No, 80 Scarlet Woods Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 80 Scarlet Woods Court offer parking?
Yes, 80 Scarlet Woods Court offers parking.
Does 80 Scarlet Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Scarlet Woods Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Scarlet Woods Court have a pool?
No, 80 Scarlet Woods Court does not have a pool.
Does 80 Scarlet Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 80 Scarlet Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Scarlet Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Scarlet Woods Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Scarlet Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Scarlet Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.

