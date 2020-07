Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

ABSOLUTELY GORGEROUS!!!! Come see the huge master suite, generous secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, and ceiling fans throughout! The location of this Townhome is exellant. Close to schools, shopping, dining, I45 & FM1488. What more could you ask for? Granite countertops, Fridge washer/dryer included along with all the energy saving features of a townhome.