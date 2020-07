Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Here is the Luxury Lease Home You Have Been Waiting For! Exquisite 4 BR/4 BA Home in Cochrans Crossing! Formal Dining Room and Study. Spacious Media Room Upstairs which isn't added in the total square footage. Tons of Windows and Natural Light. Bright and Open Floor Plan. Den Features Gaslog Fireplace and Wonderful Flow to the Kitchen. Perfect for Entertaining. Resort Style Luxury in Your Own Back Yard Featuring Built in Pool/Spa, and 23' x 14' Covered Patio. Feeds Into Conroe ISD!