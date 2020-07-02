7 Wenoah Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool garage nest technology

Resort style living in this updated smart home on a family friendly cul de sac lot with no rear neighbors. Soaring ceilings, tile floors, recent interior paint, abundant windows and an open floor plan make this home light and airy. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful wood cabinets, sunny breakfast room and den overlook the backyard oasis. Formal dining room with hard laminate floors. 1 bedroom with a large walk-in closet and 1 full bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and gameroom with built in desk upstairs. Oversized master suite upstairs with hidden office. Enjoy days by the pool with waterfall, swimming lane and firepit with plenty of yard to play. This smart home offers NEST technology to help keep energy bills low. Organization is made easy with built-in shelving throughout the home. MotoFloor Modular garage flooring tiles over epoxy flooring in garage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Large Freezer/Small outdoor fridge stay. Pool maintenance included!