The Woodlands, TX
7 Wenoah Place
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:28 PM

7 Wenoah Place

7 Wenoah Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7 Wenoah Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
nest technology
Resort style living in this updated smart home on a family friendly cul de sac lot with no rear neighbors. Soaring ceilings, tile floors, recent interior paint, abundant windows and an open floor plan make this home light and airy. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful wood cabinets, sunny breakfast room and den overlook the backyard oasis. Formal dining room with hard laminate floors. 1 bedroom with a large walk-in closet and 1 full bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and gameroom with built in desk upstairs. Oversized master suite upstairs with hidden office. Enjoy days by the pool with waterfall, swimming lane and firepit with plenty of yard to play. This smart home offers NEST technology to help keep energy bills low. Organization is made easy with built-in shelving throughout the home. MotoFloor Modular garage flooring tiles over epoxy flooring in garage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Large Freezer/Small outdoor fridge stay. Pool maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wenoah Place have any available units?
7 Wenoah Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Wenoah Place have?
Some of 7 Wenoah Place's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Wenoah Place currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wenoah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wenoah Place pet-friendly?
No, 7 Wenoah Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 7 Wenoah Place offer parking?
Yes, 7 Wenoah Place offers parking.
Does 7 Wenoah Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Wenoah Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wenoah Place have a pool?
Yes, 7 Wenoah Place has a pool.
Does 7 Wenoah Place have accessible units?
No, 7 Wenoah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wenoah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Wenoah Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Wenoah Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Wenoah Place does not have units with air conditioning.

