Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:21 AM

7 Nestlewood Place

7 Nestlewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

7 Nestlewood Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully updated town home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac of Burberry Park! Spacious and private backyard with no rear neighbors!Updates include: wood floors, new stainless appliances, new hot water heater & crown molding. Open living floor plan, gaslog fireplace with built-ins. Granite counters and large center island. Upstairs features game room, 3 bedrooms and laundry. Private backyard with flagstone covered patio. All appliances included. Great schools and close to near by shopping and dining. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Nestlewood Place have any available units?
7 Nestlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Nestlewood Place have?
Some of 7 Nestlewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Nestlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
7 Nestlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Nestlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 7 Nestlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 7 Nestlewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 7 Nestlewood Place offers parking.
Does 7 Nestlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Nestlewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Nestlewood Place have a pool?
No, 7 Nestlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 7 Nestlewood Place have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Nestlewood Place has accessible units.
Does 7 Nestlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Nestlewood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Nestlewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Nestlewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

