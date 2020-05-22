7 Nestlewood Place

Amenities

Beautifully updated town home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac of Burberry Park! Spacious and private backyard with no rear neighbors!Updates include: wood floors, new stainless appliances, new hot water heater & crown molding. Open living floor plan, gaslog fireplace with built-ins. Granite counters and large center island. Upstairs features game room, 3 bedrooms and laundry. Private backyard with flagstone covered patio. All appliances included. Great schools and close to near by shopping and dining. Call today for a showing!