The Woodlands, TX
7 Gambrel Oak Place
7 Gambrel Oak Place

7 Gambrel Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

7 Gambrel Oak Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Price-Point Opportunity To Live In Front Of The Woodlands! 3 Bedrooms, Refrigerator Included! Fresh Neutral Paint Throughout, Including Reconditioned Kitchen Cabinets; Large Great Room Living Space With Gas Fireplace; New Wood-Like Tiles In All Three Bedrooms ..... No Carpeting In The Home! Woodlands Schools; The Home Has Been Brightened Up With New Ceiling Fans w/Light Kits In All Three Bedrooms; A Ceiling Fan w/Light Kit Has Been Added To Family Room And Recessed Lighting Has Been Added To Kitchen & Breakfast Space; Close To Grogan's Mill Village Center And Many Woodlands Amenitieis! Its Just A Few Short Minutes To I-45/Hardy Toll Road/Grand Parkway; Large, Private Backyard & Quiet Cul-de-Sac Street; Home Professionally Cleaned; Enclosed 2-Car Garage; Zoned To Acclaimed, Sought-After Woodlands Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Gambrel Oak Place have any available units?
7 Gambrel Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Gambrel Oak Place have?
Some of 7 Gambrel Oak Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Gambrel Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
7 Gambrel Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Gambrel Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 7 Gambrel Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 7 Gambrel Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 7 Gambrel Oak Place offers parking.
Does 7 Gambrel Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Gambrel Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Gambrel Oak Place have a pool?
No, 7 Gambrel Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 7 Gambrel Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 7 Gambrel Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Gambrel Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Gambrel Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Gambrel Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Gambrel Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.

