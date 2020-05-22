7 Gambrel Oak Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Price-Point Opportunity To Live In Front Of The Woodlands! 3 Bedrooms, Refrigerator Included! Fresh Neutral Paint Throughout, Including Reconditioned Kitchen Cabinets; Large Great Room Living Space With Gas Fireplace; New Wood-Like Tiles In All Three Bedrooms ..... No Carpeting In The Home! Woodlands Schools; The Home Has Been Brightened Up With New Ceiling Fans w/Light Kits In All Three Bedrooms; A Ceiling Fan w/Light Kit Has Been Added To Family Room And Recessed Lighting Has Been Added To Kitchen & Breakfast Space; Close To Grogan's Mill Village Center And Many Woodlands Amenitieis! Its Just A Few Short Minutes To I-45/Hardy Toll Road/Grand Parkway; Large, Private Backyard & Quiet Cul-de-Sac Street; Home Professionally Cleaned; Enclosed 2-Car Garage; Zoned To Acclaimed, Sought-After Woodlands Schools!