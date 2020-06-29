All apartments in The Woodlands
Location

66 Mystic Lake Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
TAKE A PRIVATE TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3GE5Q2xfgVW&brand=0 HIGHLY SOUGHT WOODLANDS location -- Lake Pointe in Cochran's Crossing located in the Powell Elementary & Mitchell Intermediate school zones. Enjoy all The Woodlands has to offer - Hughes Landing, Market Street, Waterway, and so much more. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath LIFEFORMS home is loaded with LUXURY features and updates -- recent roof(2015), stunning Australian Cypress hardwoods, recently remodeled GRANITE kitchen w/ double s/s oven, breakfast bar, and open to the two story family room w/ floor to ceiling windows. Stone accent fireplace & tons of trim work and crown molding throughout. PRIVATE downstairs master retreat w/ w/ dual granite vanity, frameless shower, and whirlpool bath. Spacious upstairs bedrooms, flex/game room up, and a private backyard w/ HUGE patio, mature trees and plenty of space for a pool. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Mystic Lake Circle have any available units?
66 Mystic Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 66 Mystic Lake Circle have?
Some of 66 Mystic Lake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Mystic Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
66 Mystic Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Mystic Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 66 Mystic Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 66 Mystic Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 66 Mystic Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 66 Mystic Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Mystic Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Mystic Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 66 Mystic Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 66 Mystic Lake Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 66 Mystic Lake Circle has accessible units.
Does 66 Mystic Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Mystic Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Mystic Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Mystic Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

