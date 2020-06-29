66 Mystic Lake Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

TAKE A PRIVATE TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3GE5Q2xfgVW&brand=0 HIGHLY SOUGHT WOODLANDS location -- Lake Pointe in Cochran's Crossing located in the Powell Elementary & Mitchell Intermediate school zones. Enjoy all The Woodlands has to offer - Hughes Landing, Market Street, Waterway, and so much more. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath LIFEFORMS home is loaded with LUXURY features and updates -- recent roof(2015), stunning Australian Cypress hardwoods, recently remodeled GRANITE kitchen w/ double s/s oven, breakfast bar, and open to the two story family room w/ floor to ceiling windows. Stone accent fireplace & tons of trim work and crown molding throughout. PRIVATE downstairs master retreat w/ w/ dual granite vanity, frameless shower, and whirlpool bath. Spacious upstairs bedrooms, flex/game room up, and a private backyard w/ HUGE patio, mature trees and plenty of space for a pool. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!