66 Barley Hall Street

When looking for the right home, it all starts with Location. This 2-story home is in the Sterling Ridge section of The Woodlands w/ walking distance to major grocery stores & shopping areas. This stone-front home also feeds into one of the top Elementary schools in all of Texas - Galatas Elem! Great front porch w/ a screened-in back patio and no rear neighbors! Backs up to a green belt. The home itself has 4 spacious bedrooms, including the Master Bedroom & Study downstairs. Upstairs, there are 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths along with a spacious Game Room. This home features a complete home automation system with features such as dimmable lights enabled by WiFi, electronic outdoor locks, 5 security cameras surrounding the house, front door & driveway motion detecting cameras, WiFi thermostats, & much more. All of these WiFi devices can be controlled by voice using Amazon's "Alexa". New roof and new premium Viking appliance package! Ready for move-in! Front yard maintenance included!