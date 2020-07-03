All apartments in The Woodlands
66 Barley Hall Street

Location

66 Barley Hall Street, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
internet access
When looking for the right home, it all starts with Location. This 2-story home is in the Sterling Ridge section of The Woodlands w/ walking distance to major grocery stores & shopping areas. This stone-front home also feeds into one of the top Elementary schools in all of Texas - Galatas Elem! Great front porch w/ a screened-in back patio and no rear neighbors! Backs up to a green belt. The home itself has 4 spacious bedrooms, including the Master Bedroom & Study downstairs. Upstairs, there are 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths along with a spacious Game Room. This home features a complete home automation system with features such as dimmable lights enabled by WiFi, electronic outdoor locks, 5 security cameras surrounding the house, front door & driveway motion detecting cameras, WiFi thermostats, & much more. All of these WiFi devices can be controlled by voice using Amazon's "Alexa". New roof and new premium Viking appliance package! Ready for move-in! Front yard maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Barley Hall Street have any available units?
66 Barley Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 66 Barley Hall Street have?
Some of 66 Barley Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Barley Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 Barley Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Barley Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 66 Barley Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 66 Barley Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 66 Barley Hall Street offers parking.
Does 66 Barley Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Barley Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Barley Hall Street have a pool?
No, 66 Barley Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 Barley Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 66 Barley Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Barley Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Barley Hall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Barley Hall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Barley Hall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

