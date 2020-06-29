6 Caprice Bend Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit game room parking garage media room

Ryland Homes former model in Creekside Park West. Part of The Woodlands Township so no HOA. Zoned to award winning Tomball schools. Custom drapes included, washer/dryer/fridge stay. 1.5 stories with all beds downstairs, game room w/wet bar, half bath, and separate media room upstairs. Media projector & screen included. Unique multi-level layout, decorative wrought iron finish work on stairs. Wine cellar with wine fridge under the stairs. Private study w/built-ins & French doors. Covered patio w/ceiling fans & wood burning fire pit. Pex plumbing & tankless water heater. Gas fireplace. Wired for home security. Wired for whole house & outdoor speakers. Private courtyard entry. All stainless kitchen appliances, under-cabinet lighting, double oven, gas range, walk-in pantry, home office work space in breakfast room.