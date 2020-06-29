All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:12 PM

6 Caprice Bend Place

6 Caprice Bend Place · No Longer Available
Location

6 Caprice Bend Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
media room
Ryland Homes former model in Creekside Park West. Part of The Woodlands Township so no HOA. Zoned to award winning Tomball schools. Custom drapes included, washer/dryer/fridge stay. 1.5 stories with all beds downstairs, game room w/wet bar, half bath, and separate media room upstairs. Media projector & screen included. Unique multi-level layout, decorative wrought iron finish work on stairs. Wine cellar with wine fridge under the stairs. Private study w/built-ins & French doors. Covered patio w/ceiling fans & wood burning fire pit. Pex plumbing & tankless water heater. Gas fireplace. Wired for home security. Wired for whole house & outdoor speakers. Private courtyard entry. All stainless kitchen appliances, under-cabinet lighting, double oven, gas range, walk-in pantry, home office work space in breakfast room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Caprice Bend Place have any available units?
6 Caprice Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 6 Caprice Bend Place have?
Some of 6 Caprice Bend Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Caprice Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Caprice Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Caprice Bend Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 Caprice Bend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 6 Caprice Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Caprice Bend Place offers parking.
Does 6 Caprice Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Caprice Bend Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Caprice Bend Place have a pool?
No, 6 Caprice Bend Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Caprice Bend Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Caprice Bend Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Caprice Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Caprice Bend Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Caprice Bend Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Caprice Bend Place does not have units with air conditioning.

