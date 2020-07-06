58 Treescape Cir

Amenities
Unique one story Life forms home on private greenbelt! High Ceilings, Wood flooring, Fresh paint, Plantation Shutters, private deck/back yard with Herb garden. Large master suite has french doors to back deck. Garage has a utility/workshop room. Study/Library has built in bookshelves. Less than 5 Min walk to Exemplary David Elementary and 5 Min bike ride to Collins Intermediate. Mature trees, parks, 160+ miles of hike and bike trails, 13 community pools and more! Come see before its gone!