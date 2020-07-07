All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 58 South Almondell Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
58 South Almondell Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

58 South Almondell Cir

58 N Almondell Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

58 N Almondell Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77354
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning Westin Homes Cambridge plan located in the Woodlands Area and comes fully furnished - perfect for corporate housing and short term leases! Beautiful wrought iron spiral staircase &amp;amp; high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Long bay windows in the living room area emitting natural light. Private study with handsome mahogany bookcase &amp;amp; French doors, formal dining room with built in wine bar. Master bedroom on the first floor, XL walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, his &amp;amp; her separate sinks &amp;amp; separate shower with deco tile. Travertine and wood floors grace the first floor, the second floor has clean, plush carpet and hosts the movie room, family room, office area with a built in desk, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Expansive fenced backyard with covered porch, a child's swing &amp;amp; slide and stainless steel bbq pit, w/d included. Bike &amp;amp; jogging trails, close proximity to Tomball, Spring, 99, I-45, 249.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 South Almondell Cir have any available units?
58 South Almondell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 58 South Almondell Cir have?
Some of 58 South Almondell Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 South Almondell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
58 South Almondell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 South Almondell Cir pet-friendly?
No, 58 South Almondell Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 58 South Almondell Cir offer parking?
No, 58 South Almondell Cir does not offer parking.
Does 58 South Almondell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 South Almondell Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 South Almondell Cir have a pool?
Yes, 58 South Almondell Cir has a pool.
Does 58 South Almondell Cir have accessible units?
No, 58 South Almondell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 58 South Almondell Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 South Almondell Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 South Almondell Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 South Almondell Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College