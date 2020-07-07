58 South Almondell Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Stunning Westin Homes Cambridge plan located in the Woodlands Area and comes fully furnished - perfect for corporate housing and short term leases! Beautiful wrought iron spiral staircase &amp; high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Long bay windows in the living room area emitting natural light. Private study with handsome mahogany bookcase &amp; French doors, formal dining room with built in wine bar. Master bedroom on the first floor, XL walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, his &amp; her separate sinks &amp; separate shower with deco tile. Travertine and wood floors grace the first floor, the second floor has clean, plush carpet and hosts the movie room, family room, office area with a built in desk, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Expansive fenced backyard with covered porch, a child's swing &amp; slide and stainless steel bbq pit, w/d included. Bike &amp; jogging trails, close proximity to Tomball, Spring, 99, I-45, 249.