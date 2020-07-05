55 Dew Fall Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Charming single story on a quiet, cul-de-sac street in the desirable High Oaks neighborhood. Recently remolded with modern finishes, energy efficient lighting & fixtures, and tile & laminate floors throughout! Kitchen features Granite countertops, subway tile, 42â cabinets, SS appliances, and 5 burner gas range & more! Includes refrigerator, WD and 2-TVâs! Bathrooms completed updated! Large living room w/gas fireplace that leads to private fully fenced backyard with outdoor deck! Huge lot backing to a greenbelt! Nice size formal dining area overlooking the kitchen area! PRICE INCLUDED LAWN SERVICE! Near walking trails, BBall court, Woodlands school! Come enjoy all the amenities The Woodlands have to offer. Close to I-45 and SH-99! Donât hesitate, letâs get moved today! NO FLOODING!