All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 55 Dew Fall Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
55 Dew Fall Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

55 Dew Fall Court

55 Dew Fall Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

55 Dew Fall Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Charming single story on a quiet, cul-de-sac street in the desirable High Oaks neighborhood. Recently remolded with modern finishes, energy efficient lighting & fixtures, and tile & laminate floors throughout! Kitchen features Granite countertops, subway tile, 42â cabinets, SS appliances, and 5 burner gas range & more! Includes refrigerator, WD and 2-TVâs! Bathrooms completed updated! Large living room w/gas fireplace that leads to private fully fenced backyard with outdoor deck! Huge lot backing to a greenbelt! Nice size formal dining area overlooking the kitchen area! PRICE INCLUDED LAWN SERVICE! Near walking trails, BBall court, Woodlands school! Come enjoy all the amenities The Woodlands have to offer. Close to I-45 and SH-99! Donât hesitate, letâs get moved today! NO FLOODING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Dew Fall Court have any available units?
55 Dew Fall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 55 Dew Fall Court have?
Some of 55 Dew Fall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Dew Fall Court currently offering any rent specials?
55 Dew Fall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Dew Fall Court pet-friendly?
No, 55 Dew Fall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 55 Dew Fall Court offer parking?
No, 55 Dew Fall Court does not offer parking.
Does 55 Dew Fall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Dew Fall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Dew Fall Court have a pool?
Yes, 55 Dew Fall Court has a pool.
Does 55 Dew Fall Court have accessible units?
No, 55 Dew Fall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Dew Fall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Dew Fall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Dew Fall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Dew Fall Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College