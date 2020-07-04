All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:02 PM

54 Witherbee Place

54 Witherbee Place · No Longer Available
Location

54 Witherbee Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Tenants are moving out on Friday, no showings until February 1st. wonderful home for rental with lake front, located in a gated Creekside west Timarron. Three bedrooms down with private bathroom, game room up with a full bath. Open floorplan, great to entertain, beautiful views to the lake, tons of natural light trough french door windows, kitchen with island overlooking a cocktail pool. Amazing covered patio with outdoor kitchen. Ready to move in! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Witherbee Place have any available units?
54 Witherbee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 54 Witherbee Place have?
Some of 54 Witherbee Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Witherbee Place currently offering any rent specials?
54 Witherbee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Witherbee Place pet-friendly?
No, 54 Witherbee Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 54 Witherbee Place offer parking?
Yes, 54 Witherbee Place offers parking.
Does 54 Witherbee Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Witherbee Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Witherbee Place have a pool?
Yes, 54 Witherbee Place has a pool.
Does 54 Witherbee Place have accessible units?
Yes, 54 Witherbee Place has accessible units.
Does 54 Witherbee Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Witherbee Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Witherbee Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Witherbee Place does not have units with air conditioning.

