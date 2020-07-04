54 Witherbee Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Tenants are moving out on Friday, no showings until February 1st. wonderful home for rental with lake front, located in a gated Creekside west Timarron. Three bedrooms down with private bathroom, game room up with a full bath. Open floorplan, great to entertain, beautiful views to the lake, tons of natural light trough french door windows, kitchen with island overlooking a cocktail pool. Amazing covered patio with outdoor kitchen. Ready to move in! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Must see!