Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:43 PM

51 Marabou Pl

51 Marabou Place · No Longer Available
Location

51 Marabou Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A one story gem located in the desirable Village Of Grogans Mill. Location, location, location! Open concept with living, dining and kitchen. This home has been recently updated with ceramic wood like tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops. New Kitchen sink and faucet. Stainless Steel appliances. Granite bathroom vanities with new faucets and sinks. Replaced and remodeled tub with tile backslash. Generous size masted bedroom with LARGE master closet for this square footage. Newly installed light fixtures and fans throughout. Oversized, custom patio that is perfect for entertaining. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Private backyard! This home is conveniently located to I-45, The Woodlands Mall, The Woodlands Waterway and town center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Marabou Pl have any available units?
51 Marabou Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 51 Marabou Pl have?
Some of 51 Marabou Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Marabou Pl currently offering any rent specials?
51 Marabou Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Marabou Pl pet-friendly?
No, 51 Marabou Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 51 Marabou Pl offer parking?
No, 51 Marabou Pl does not offer parking.
Does 51 Marabou Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Marabou Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Marabou Pl have a pool?
No, 51 Marabou Pl does not have a pool.
Does 51 Marabou Pl have accessible units?
No, 51 Marabou Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Marabou Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Marabou Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Marabou Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Marabou Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

