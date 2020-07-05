51 Marabou Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A one story gem located in the desirable Village Of Grogans Mill. Location, location, location! Open concept with living, dining and kitchen. This home has been recently updated with ceramic wood like tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops. New Kitchen sink and faucet. Stainless Steel appliances. Granite bathroom vanities with new faucets and sinks. Replaced and remodeled tub with tile backslash. Generous size masted bedroom with LARGE master closet for this square footage. Newly installed light fixtures and fans throughout. Oversized, custom patio that is perfect for entertaining. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Private backyard! This home is conveniently located to I-45, The Woodlands Mall, The Woodlands Waterway and town center.