51 E Sterling Pond Circle

Private, park-like setting! Beautifully updated one story home with an entertainment-size deck and slate patio. Ideal open floor plan with combined formal living and dining spaces. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The island kitchen opens to the den and has slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a spacious breakfast room. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout main living areas and master bedroom. Refrigerator and lawn service included. Quick and easy access to I-45. Children attend exemplary-rated schools in The Woodlands.