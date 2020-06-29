All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 51 E Sterling Pond Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
51 E Sterling Pond Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

51 E Sterling Pond Circle

51 East Sterling Pond Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

51 East Sterling Pond Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Private, park-like setting! Beautifully updated one story home with an entertainment-size deck and slate patio. Ideal open floor plan with combined formal living and dining spaces. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The island kitchen opens to the den and has slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a spacious breakfast room. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout main living areas and master bedroom. Refrigerator and lawn service included. Quick and easy access to I-45. Children attend exemplary-rated schools in The Woodlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle have any available units?
51 E Sterling Pond Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle have?
Some of 51 E Sterling Pond Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 E Sterling Pond Circle currently offering any rent specials?
51 E Sterling Pond Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 E Sterling Pond Circle pet-friendly?
No, 51 E Sterling Pond Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle offer parking?
Yes, 51 E Sterling Pond Circle offers parking.
Does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 E Sterling Pond Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle have a pool?
No, 51 E Sterling Pond Circle does not have a pool.
Does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 51 E Sterling Pond Circle has accessible units.
Does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 E Sterling Pond Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 E Sterling Pond Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 E Sterling Pond Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College