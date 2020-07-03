50 Wintress Drive

Amenities

RARE OVERSIZED GOLF COURSE CORNER LOT backing to Hole #2 of the Player Course near the putting green with stunning 1.5 story Mediterranean Huntington Home is truly a showstopper! Fresh custom landscaping originally designed by a Master Gardner! Charming open air, bricked courtyard leads you to the sophisticated front door opening to high ceilings, BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS & neutral paint! Lives like a 1-story w/3 bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms downstairs as well as a large formal dining, eye catching study with wall of windows giving way to beautiful backyard views, spacious living space with vaulted ceilings & stylish exposed wood beams. Phenomenal open kitchen with oversized island, ample cabinet & counter space, gas cooktop & stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with stunning backyard/golf course views & Spa-like master bath. Gameroom plus half bathroom upstairs & unbelievable 21x16 2nd story balcony sits on top of 1st story balcony with outdoor fireplace & speakers!