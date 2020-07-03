All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated November 23 2019 at 9:38 PM

50 Wintress Drive

50 Wintress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

50 Wintress Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
game room
parking
putting green
garage
hot tub
RARE OVERSIZED GOLF COURSE CORNER LOT backing to Hole #2 of the Player Course near the putting green with stunning 1.5 story Mediterranean Huntington Home is truly a showstopper! Fresh custom landscaping originally designed by a Master Gardner! Charming open air, bricked courtyard leads you to the sophisticated front door opening to high ceilings, BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS & neutral paint! Lives like a 1-story w/3 bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms downstairs as well as a large formal dining, eye catching study with wall of windows giving way to beautiful backyard views, spacious living space with vaulted ceilings & stylish exposed wood beams. Phenomenal open kitchen with oversized island, ample cabinet & counter space, gas cooktop & stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with stunning backyard/golf course views & Spa-like master bath. Gameroom plus half bathroom upstairs & unbelievable 21x16 2nd story balcony sits on top of 1st story balcony with outdoor fireplace & speakers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Wintress Drive have any available units?
50 Wintress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 50 Wintress Drive have?
Some of 50 Wintress Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Wintress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 Wintress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Wintress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50 Wintress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 50 Wintress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 50 Wintress Drive offers parking.
Does 50 Wintress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Wintress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Wintress Drive have a pool?
No, 50 Wintress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 50 Wintress Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 50 Wintress Drive has accessible units.
Does 50 Wintress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Wintress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Wintress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Wintress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

