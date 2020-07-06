50 Vershire Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Beautiful home for lease in the sought after Village of Sterling Ridge in May Valley. The floor plan offers a two story entry, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal dining room and a study with an attached two car garage. The den features soaring ceilings, a wood burning fire place, recessed lighting and tile floors. You will love cooking and entertaining in the spacious kitchen equipped with a center island with counter bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast nook. The private master bedroom is located on the first level with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The upper level offers an extensive game room, three secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Other notable features include tall ceilings, neutral paint, and large tile floors. The fully fenced back yard includes an open patio and plenty of green space for play and recreation.