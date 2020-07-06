All apartments in The Woodlands
50 Vershire Circle

Location

50 Vershire Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77354
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home for lease in the sought after Village of Sterling Ridge in May Valley. The floor plan offers a two story entry, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal dining room and a study with an attached two car garage. The den features soaring ceilings, a wood burning fire place, recessed lighting and tile floors. You will love cooking and entertaining in the spacious kitchen equipped with a center island with counter bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast nook. The private master bedroom is located on the first level with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The upper level offers an extensive game room, three secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Other notable features include tall ceilings, neutral paint, and large tile floors. The fully fenced back yard includes an open patio and plenty of green space for play and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Vershire Circle have any available units?
50 Vershire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 50 Vershire Circle have?
Some of 50 Vershire Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Vershire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
50 Vershire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Vershire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 50 Vershire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 50 Vershire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 50 Vershire Circle offers parking.
Does 50 Vershire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Vershire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Vershire Circle have a pool?
No, 50 Vershire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 50 Vershire Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 50 Vershire Circle has accessible units.
Does 50 Vershire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Vershire Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Vershire Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Vershire Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

