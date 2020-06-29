All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 5 Riverbank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
5 Riverbank Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Riverbank Drive

5 Riverbank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Riverbank Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
Fully furnished executive lease available in the heart of The Woodlands. Perfect alternative to an apartment/hotel & offers a quiet setting w/private backyard. Lease price in MLS is based on a 6-12 month lease. Will consider a shorter term if needed at $2800/month. Utilities include Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, Cable, High Speed Internet, Lawn Maintenance, Alarm Monitoring, Pest Control, & Monthly Cleaning. Completely remodeled with high end furnishings and appliances. Relax under the covered outdoor patio and enjoy The Woodlands lifestyle hassle free! Conveniently located within biking distance to parks, restaurants, grocery, & more! Agent/Owner, so call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Riverbank Drive have any available units?
5 Riverbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 5 Riverbank Drive have?
Some of 5 Riverbank Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Riverbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Riverbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Riverbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5 Riverbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 5 Riverbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5 Riverbank Drive offers parking.
Does 5 Riverbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Riverbank Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Riverbank Drive have a pool?
No, 5 Riverbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5 Riverbank Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5 Riverbank Drive has accessible units.
Does 5 Riverbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Riverbank Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Riverbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Riverbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College