5 Riverbank Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Fully furnished executive lease available in the heart of The Woodlands. Perfect alternative to an apartment/hotel & offers a quiet setting w/private backyard. Lease price in MLS is based on a 6-12 month lease. Will consider a shorter term if needed at $2800/month. Utilities include Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, Cable, High Speed Internet, Lawn Maintenance, Alarm Monitoring, Pest Control, & Monthly Cleaning. Completely remodeled with high end furnishings and appliances. Relax under the covered outdoor patio and enjoy The Woodlands lifestyle hassle free! Conveniently located within biking distance to parks, restaurants, grocery, & more! Agent/Owner, so call today to schedule your viewing!