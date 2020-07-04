All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43 Tidwillow Place

43 Tidwillow Place · No Longer Available
Location

43 Tidwillow Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 3 bd 3 ba 1.5 story home in the Woodlands located in Creekside Park! This home is tastefully appointed with desirable finishes including granite counters in the kitchen and all of the baths, beautiful backsplash in the kitchen, and a backyard porch with a beautiful pergola for those relaxing evenings or BBQ's. Huge gameroom upstairs has a full bath making it the perfect space for work, recreation or even for guests. Downstairs there is an additional room for an office or quiet den. Neutral paint makes this home move-in ready! Please see tenant criteria in attached docs on the HAR MLS site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Tidwillow Place have any available units?
43 Tidwillow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 43 Tidwillow Place have?
Some of 43 Tidwillow Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Tidwillow Place currently offering any rent specials?
43 Tidwillow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Tidwillow Place pet-friendly?
No, 43 Tidwillow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 43 Tidwillow Place offer parking?
Yes, 43 Tidwillow Place offers parking.
Does 43 Tidwillow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Tidwillow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Tidwillow Place have a pool?
No, 43 Tidwillow Place does not have a pool.
Does 43 Tidwillow Place have accessible units?
No, 43 Tidwillow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Tidwillow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Tidwillow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Tidwillow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Tidwillow Place does not have units with air conditioning.

