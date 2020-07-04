43 Tidwillow Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate 3 bd 3 ba 1.5 story home in the Woodlands located in Creekside Park! This home is tastefully appointed with desirable finishes including granite counters in the kitchen and all of the baths, beautiful backsplash in the kitchen, and a backyard porch with a beautiful pergola for those relaxing evenings or BBQ's. Huge gameroom upstairs has a full bath making it the perfect space for work, recreation or even for guests. Downstairs there is an additional room for an office or quiet den. Neutral paint makes this home move-in ready! Please see tenant criteria in attached docs on the HAR MLS site.