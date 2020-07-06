All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:42 PM

42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr

42 South Woodstock Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42 South Woodstock Circle Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panther Creek Near McCullough - Location, Location, Location!!! Imagine living just footsteps away from a walking path to McCullough Junior High and a stone's throw away from everything The Woodlands has to offer!!! You can make this charmer in Panther Creek your new home today! Envision cooking dinner in your kitchen with cool color palette, granite countertops, charming cabinets, and adjoining breakfast room. You can sit and relax by your wood-burning fire place with gas starter and enjoy easy clean-up with all solid surface floors on the first floor. Your bedrooms upstairs have a split bedroom arrangement with a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and both bathrooms include a tub with shower. The back yard is enormous, and the garage is over-sized too. There is something for everyone in this incredible find. Call us today...don't delay!!!

(RLNE5453498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr have any available units?
42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr have?
Some of 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr offers parking.
Does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr have a pool?
No, 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr have accessible units?
No, 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College