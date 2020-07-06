42 S. Woodstock Circle Dr

Amenities

Panther Creek Near McCullough - Location, Location, Location!!! Imagine living just footsteps away from a walking path to McCullough Junior High and a stone's throw away from everything The Woodlands has to offer!!! You can make this charmer in Panther Creek your new home today! Envision cooking dinner in your kitchen with cool color palette, granite countertops, charming cabinets, and adjoining breakfast room. You can sit and relax by your wood-burning fire place with gas starter and enjoy easy clean-up with all solid surface floors on the first floor. Your bedrooms upstairs have a split bedroom arrangement with a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and both bathrooms include a tub with shower. The back yard is enormous, and the garage is over-sized too. There is something for everyone in this incredible find. Call us today...don't delay!!!



