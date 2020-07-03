42 Millport Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful single story home located in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. Great floorplan features laminate wood flooring, NEW carpet (10/2019) vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, large family room w/ fireplace, breakfast room, island kitchen open to the family room, spacious master bedroom & bath with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, separate shower & walk in closet, three generous sized secondary bedrooms & bathroom. Fully fenced backyard, large covered back patio and two car attached garage. Walk to neighborhood park. A must see. Schedule your showing today!