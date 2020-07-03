All apartments in The Woodlands
42 Millport Drive
42 Millport Drive

42 Millport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42 Millport Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home located in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. Great floorplan features laminate wood flooring, NEW carpet (10/2019) vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, large family room w/ fireplace, breakfast room, island kitchen open to the family room, spacious master bedroom & bath with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, separate shower & walk in closet, three generous sized secondary bedrooms & bathroom. Fully fenced backyard, large covered back patio and two car attached garage. Walk to neighborhood park. A must see. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Millport Drive have any available units?
42 Millport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 Millport Drive have?
Some of 42 Millport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Millport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Millport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Millport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42 Millport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 42 Millport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 42 Millport Drive offers parking.
Does 42 Millport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Millport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Millport Drive have a pool?
No, 42 Millport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42 Millport Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 42 Millport Drive has accessible units.
Does 42 Millport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Millport Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Millport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Millport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

