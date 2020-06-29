All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:52 AM

34 Leeward Cove Drive

34 Leeward Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34 Leeward Cove Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
game room
parking
garage
High & Dry in Panther Creek-no flooding ever/owner!Working in Town Center/Hughes Landing/Nearby Hospitals?ONLY 5-10min commute!Has oversized 3car garage+3car porte cochere+1/2 bath in the garage.Home is across the street from The Cove Park with its play area+ramp to launch your own kayak or canoe!Granite in kitchen and all baths!Plantation Shutters in most rooms.Cozy Den off the Kitchen+20'x17' Family Room w/doors to outside deck.Pass-through fireplace between den and family room.Study+Master both down.3 bedrooms up w/gameroom. Family room down could also be a gameroom....NO CARPET down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Leeward Cove Drive have any available units?
34 Leeward Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 34 Leeward Cove Drive have?
Some of 34 Leeward Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Leeward Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34 Leeward Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Leeward Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34 Leeward Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 34 Leeward Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34 Leeward Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 34 Leeward Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Leeward Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Leeward Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 34 Leeward Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34 Leeward Cove Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 34 Leeward Cove Drive has accessible units.
Does 34 Leeward Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Leeward Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Leeward Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Leeward Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

