34 Leeward Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport game room parking garage

High & Dry in Panther Creek-no flooding ever/owner!Working in Town Center/Hughes Landing/Nearby Hospitals?ONLY 5-10min commute!Has oversized 3car garage+3car porte cochere+1/2 bath in the garage.Home is across the street from The Cove Park with its play area+ramp to launch your own kayak or canoe!Granite in kitchen and all baths!Plantation Shutters in most rooms.Cozy Den off the Kitchen+20'x17' Family Room w/doors to outside deck.Pass-through fireplace between den and family room.Study+Master both down.3 bedrooms up w/gameroom. Family room down could also be a gameroom....NO CARPET down.