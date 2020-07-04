All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 31 W Twin Ponds Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
31 W Twin Ponds Court
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:19 PM

31 W Twin Ponds Court

31 West Twin Ponds Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31 West Twin Ponds Court, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
This gorgeous home features 4 full bedrooms (study can be 5th)& 4 full Baths! Beautiful hard wood floors throughout, high end lighting & surround sound. Master down with large walk in closet, formal dinning room, open concept kitchen & breakfast area with tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full baths, game room, huge media room, outdoor fireplace on a beautiful covered patio that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Over sized garage with epoxy floor finish, lots of storage space. On a Cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighbourhood that feeds into fantastic schools. If location matters, you have found the perfect home! Just minutes from The Woodlands in the beautiful Creekside Park with HEB, restaurants, shops, parks and more less than a mile away. Easy access to HWY99, I45 and Exxon Mobil Campus. A MUST see! Available for move in June 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 W Twin Ponds Court have any available units?
31 W Twin Ponds Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 31 W Twin Ponds Court have?
Some of 31 W Twin Ponds Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 W Twin Ponds Court currently offering any rent specials?
31 W Twin Ponds Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 W Twin Ponds Court pet-friendly?
No, 31 W Twin Ponds Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 31 W Twin Ponds Court offer parking?
Yes, 31 W Twin Ponds Court offers parking.
Does 31 W Twin Ponds Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 W Twin Ponds Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 W Twin Ponds Court have a pool?
No, 31 W Twin Ponds Court does not have a pool.
Does 31 W Twin Ponds Court have accessible units?
Yes, 31 W Twin Ponds Court has accessible units.
Does 31 W Twin Ponds Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 W Twin Ponds Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 W Twin Ponds Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 W Twin Ponds Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College