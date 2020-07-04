31 W Twin Ponds Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

This gorgeous home features 4 full bedrooms (study can be 5th)& 4 full Baths! Beautiful hard wood floors throughout, high end lighting & surround sound. Master down with large walk in closet, formal dinning room, open concept kitchen & breakfast area with tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full baths, game room, huge media room, outdoor fireplace on a beautiful covered patio that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Over sized garage with epoxy floor finish, lots of storage space. On a Cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighbourhood that feeds into fantastic schools. If location matters, you have found the perfect home! Just minutes from The Woodlands in the beautiful Creekside Park with HEB, restaurants, shops, parks and more less than a mile away. Easy access to HWY99, I45 and Exxon Mobil Campus. A MUST see! Available for move in June 30th.