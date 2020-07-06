31 Shining Lakes Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Masterful 4/3.5 with POOL in The Woodlands! - This beautiful home in the sought after Shadow Lake Forrest neighborhood is full of character and located at the very end of a beautifully treed and quiet culdesac. You cant find a better location in the heart of the Woodlands with direct access onto the woodlands walking/biking paths its just a short walk out the back door and you are at David Elementary School and Shadowbend Park with soccer fields, play ground, splash pad and tennis courts. The back yard is very large for the woodlands with a corner lot full of large shade trees and room to explore. The covered deck is great for watching football and hanging out by the pool and spa.



(RLNE4523784)