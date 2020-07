Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN, NEVER FLOODED! One story home, 4 bedrooms, studio, dining room, family room, open floor plan. New wood floors in study, dinning room and living area. Living area with chimney and big and private back yard. In the heart of Creekside Park, great location close to Rob Fleming Park, HEB, and the new Creekside Village Green.