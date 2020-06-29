All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 31 Breezy Point Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
31 Breezy Point Place
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:13 AM

31 Breezy Point Place

31 Breezy Point Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31 Breezy Point Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
31 Breezy Point Place, Spring, TX 77381 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2-story Lifeforms home for lease in the heart of The Woodlands. Great location has easy access to Town Center, Market Street, Hughes Landing, and I-45. Located on cul-de-sac street, nestled on oversized homesite with custom deck, screened-in porch and large private backyard. Great floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Tons of architectural character and style in this home with expansive windows. Slate floors throughout main living areas lend to overall welcoming and appealing ambiance. Warm gray wall color is on-trend. Updated kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Formal dining room has opening to kitchen for serving/entertaining and sliding door to atrium. Family room has fireplace and built-ins. Master bath is gorgeous with double vanities, granite counters and large walk-in shower with frameless glass enclosure. Walking distance to schools, shopping, ponds, parks, and nature preserve. LISTED BY: REMAX THE WOODLANDS AND SPRING DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR THE LATEST STATUS. [ Published 10-Jun-19 / ID 3021871 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Breezy Point Place have any available units?
31 Breezy Point Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 31 Breezy Point Place have?
Some of 31 Breezy Point Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Breezy Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Breezy Point Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Breezy Point Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Breezy Point Place is pet friendly.
Does 31 Breezy Point Place offer parking?
No, 31 Breezy Point Place does not offer parking.
Does 31 Breezy Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Breezy Point Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Breezy Point Place have a pool?
No, 31 Breezy Point Place does not have a pool.
Does 31 Breezy Point Place have accessible units?
No, 31 Breezy Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Breezy Point Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Breezy Point Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Breezy Point Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Breezy Point Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College