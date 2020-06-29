Amenities

31 Breezy Point Place, Spring, TX 77381 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2-story Lifeforms home for lease in the heart of The Woodlands. Great location has easy access to Town Center, Market Street, Hughes Landing, and I-45. Located on cul-de-sac street, nestled on oversized homesite with custom deck, screened-in porch and large private backyard. Great floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Tons of architectural character and style in this home with expansive windows. Slate floors throughout main living areas lend to overall welcoming and appealing ambiance. Warm gray wall color is on-trend. Updated kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Formal dining room has opening to kitchen for serving/entertaining and sliding door to atrium. Family room has fireplace and built-ins. Master bath is gorgeous with double vanities, granite counters and large walk-in shower with frameless glass enclosure. Walking distance to schools, shopping, ponds, parks, and nature preserve. LISTED BY: REMAX THE WOODLANDS AND SPRING DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR THE LATEST STATUS. [ Published 10-Jun-19 / ID 3021871 ]