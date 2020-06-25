All apartments in The Woodlands
30 Thicket Grove Place
30 Thicket Grove Place

30 Thicket Grove Pl · No Longer Available
Location

30 Thicket Grove Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent location !!! Near to the medical center in The Woodlands . Conroe schools . The house is in perfect condition ready to move in 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a half bath . 2 garages. Open floor plan, large bedrooms with walk-in closet . New paint inside the house. Neutral colors. The Woodlands highlights an abundance of recreational amenities and entertainment from neighborhood parks and trails, golf courses, community pools and community events to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, also count with 124 parks with playground equipment, picnic pavilions, soccer fields, disc golf courses and even dog parks. The Woodlands also features nearly 200 miles of hike-and-bike trails, jogging tracks as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Thicket Grove Place have any available units?
30 Thicket Grove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 30 Thicket Grove Place have?
Some of 30 Thicket Grove Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Thicket Grove Place currently offering any rent specials?
30 Thicket Grove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Thicket Grove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Thicket Grove Place is pet friendly.
Does 30 Thicket Grove Place offer parking?
Yes, 30 Thicket Grove Place offers parking.
Does 30 Thicket Grove Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Thicket Grove Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Thicket Grove Place have a pool?
Yes, 30 Thicket Grove Place has a pool.
Does 30 Thicket Grove Place have accessible units?
No, 30 Thicket Grove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Thicket Grove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Thicket Grove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Thicket Grove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Thicket Grove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

