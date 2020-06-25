30 Thicket Grove Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent location !!! Near to the medical center in The Woodlands . Conroe schools . The house is in perfect condition ready to move in 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a half bath . 2 garages. Open floor plan, large bedrooms with walk-in closet . New paint inside the house. Neutral colors. The Woodlands highlights an abundance of recreational amenities and entertainment from neighborhood parks and trails, golf courses, community pools and community events to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, also count with 124 parks with playground equipment, picnic pavilions, soccer fields, disc golf courses and even dog parks. The Woodlands also features nearly 200 miles of hike-and-bike trails, jogging tracks as well.