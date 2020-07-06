3 Spiral Vine Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Adorable, FULLY FURNISHED, 1 story home. 2 bedrooms & a STUDY with French doors. Outstanding location, quality amenities, all the comforts of home in an EXECUTIVE FURNISHED LEASE. Bring you laptop & tooth brush. COME AND STAY A LONG TIME OR 6 MONTHS. WE have provided everything we can think of that you might need at a fraction of the cost of a hotel or furnished apartment. Not to mention a spacious 2 car garage! This home offers a greenbelt on the side & back of the home for privacy. Minutes from Town Center, The Woodlands Mall, Hughes Landing, I-45! Be our guest! Clean, adorable & beautifully appointed. Utilities Available-Gas, Water & Electric for an additional $11.00 per day