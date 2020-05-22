3 N Abram Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 174939



This single story home in the village of Sterling Ridge in The Woodlands offers a two car garage, a fireplace, an standby generator system, upgraded stainless steel appliances & washer/dryer, a kitchen island with breakfast bar, a walk in his and her master closet and a master bathroom with separate step in shower and hydro therapy garden tub and dual vanities. Nice flex room with hard wood floors off master bedroom that could be used as study room, nursery, den or work out space.



This home is in a great locality, walking distance to Coulson Tough Elem an exemplary rated K-6 campus, library, YMCA, and within 1 mile is Walmart, Starbucks along with restaurants. This place is in a top rated school district and is a bubble you don't have to leave. Hurry this one never stays available for long!



Elementary School: TOUGH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

High School: THE WOODLANDS HIGH SCHOOL

Middle School: MCCULLOUGH JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

No Dogs Allowed



