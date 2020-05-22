All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:37 PM

3 N Abram Circle

3 North Abram Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3 North Abram Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 174939

This single story home in the village of Sterling Ridge in The Woodlands offers a two car garage, a fireplace, an standby generator system, upgraded stainless steel appliances & washer/dryer, a kitchen island with breakfast bar, a walk in his and her master closet and a master bathroom with separate step in shower and hydro therapy garden tub and dual vanities. Nice flex room with hard wood floors off master bedroom that could be used as study room, nursery, den or work out space.

This home is in a great locality, walking distance to Coulson Tough Elem an exemplary rated K-6 campus, library, YMCA, and within 1 mile is Walmart, Starbucks along with restaurants. This place is in a top rated school district and is a bubble you don't have to leave. Hurry this one never stays available for long!

Schools
Elementary School: TOUGH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
High School: THE WOODLANDS HIGH SCHOOL
Middle School: MCCULLOUGH JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174939
Property Id 174939

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5372270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 N Abram Circle have any available units?
3 N Abram Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 3 N Abram Circle have?
Some of 3 N Abram Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 N Abram Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3 N Abram Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 N Abram Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3 N Abram Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 3 N Abram Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3 N Abram Circle offers parking.
Does 3 N Abram Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 N Abram Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 N Abram Circle have a pool?
No, 3 N Abram Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3 N Abram Circle have accessible units?
No, 3 N Abram Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3 N Abram Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 N Abram Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 N Abram Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 N Abram Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

