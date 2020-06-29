All apartments in The Woodlands
27 Umbria Lane

27 Umbria Ln · No Longer Available
Location

27 Umbria Ln, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
**FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME, Walking distance to Joel L Deretchin Elementary and Tree House Preschool, parks and tennis courts on Terramont Park. This cozy 2 story townhome on a quiet neighborhood is fully furnished and equipped with all appliances and kitchen supplies. All bedrooms up, Master with King size bed, Bedroom 2 with three beds bunkbed, Bedroom 3 with sofa bed and desk. 2 full baths up and one half bath on first floor. Living/dining/kitchen combo, spacious master bedroom and bath, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Short term available, 6 month minimum. Tenant Criteria attached in documents** PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED CARPETS!! READY TO MOVE IN...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Umbria Lane have any available units?
27 Umbria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 27 Umbria Lane have?
Some of 27 Umbria Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Umbria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27 Umbria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Umbria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27 Umbria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 27 Umbria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27 Umbria Lane offers parking.
Does 27 Umbria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Umbria Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Umbria Lane have a pool?
No, 27 Umbria Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27 Umbria Lane have accessible units?
No, 27 Umbria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Umbria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Umbria Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Umbria Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Umbria Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

