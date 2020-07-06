27 S Indian Sage Cir

Amenities
Easy Qualifications and NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT or PET DEPOSIT (ask me how)! This Cozy 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Desirable, Woodlands Proper Village of Cochran's Crossing. Exemplary Galatas Elementary school and also zoned to The Woodlands High! Formal Dining, Spacious Family Room w/fireplace, Breakfast area, Large kitchen w/island that includes all appliances: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave over the stove, and Dishwasher! Bonus room that could be used as an office/study, formal den/living, or playroom! Washer and Dryer also included! All bedrooms upstairs. Large master suite with WIC and Jacuzzi tub w/separate shower. Located on large lot with a Nice size backyard surrounded by lots of trees. Ready to move in and Enjoy everything The Woodlands have to offer! Easy access to I-45 and Grand Parkway TX-99.