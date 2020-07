Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Lennar Townhouse. Two story entry, 3 bedrooms + loft (that can be used as a study area), 2.5 baths. Kitchen with 2 pantries, plenty of cabinets, SS appliances, and granite countertops, open to dining room and family room (the last one with wood floor).Master Suite upstairs with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and spacious walk-in closet.Come to see this lovely Townhouse today, It is move-in ready.