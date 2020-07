Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Grey carpet installed, not reflected in pictures. EXCELLENT SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. VERY OPEN & SPACIOUS WITH ROOM FOR 2 FULL LIVING ROOM SET UPS! FRESH PAINT, TILE - SHOWS GREAT. SINGLE STORY WITH 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM (COULD BE USED AS OFFICE, NURSERY, DRESSING ROOM/ PLAYROOM). GREAT LOCATION AT END OF CUL-DE-SAC ON A SLEEPY STREET. YOU WILL LOVE THIS LAYOUT!