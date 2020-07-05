All apartments in The Woodlands
238 Tortoise Creek Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

238 Tortoise Creek Place

238 Tortoise Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

238 Tortoise Creek Place, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Beautiful fully furnished home in coveted Creekside Park. This home fulfills your every need, with granite countertops in kitchen, all the appliances included, even your main necessities in the kitchen are included in this home. A fenced back yard with a quaint patio awaits you for those foot ball bbq's this fall. Enjoy the short walk to all the Creekside amenities and a quick ride to The Woodlands or Highway 99. Wonderful elementary and junior high schools right here in your neighborhood and a few wonderful parks await. Incredible value for such a wonderful home. Call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Tortoise Creek Place have any available units?
238 Tortoise Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 238 Tortoise Creek Place have?
Some of 238 Tortoise Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Tortoise Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
238 Tortoise Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Tortoise Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 238 Tortoise Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 238 Tortoise Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 238 Tortoise Creek Place offers parking.
Does 238 Tortoise Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Tortoise Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Tortoise Creek Place have a pool?
No, 238 Tortoise Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 238 Tortoise Creek Place have accessible units?
Yes, 238 Tortoise Creek Place has accessible units.
Does 238 Tortoise Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Tortoise Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Tortoise Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Tortoise Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

