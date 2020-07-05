23 Otter Pond

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Updated, clean, wood laminate throughout- don't miss out on this 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home, complete with large screened in patio as well as balcony off of the master bedroom. Fresh paint, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances (FRIDGE included- but not warrantied). 2 car garage, naturally lit, lifeforms, never flooded, fully fenced, completely updated 2018- kitchen, bathrooms and flooring, no carpet. Office or potential 4th bedroom flex- gameroom, great closet space and storage. Walk in shower in master and walk in closet.