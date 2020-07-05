All apartments in The Woodlands
23 Otter Pond

23 Otter Pond Place · No Longer Available
Location

23 Otter Pond Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Updated, clean, wood laminate throughout- don't miss out on this 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home, complete with large screened in patio as well as balcony off of the master bedroom. Fresh paint, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances (FRIDGE included- but not warrantied). 2 car garage, naturally lit, lifeforms, never flooded, fully fenced, completely updated 2018- kitchen, bathrooms and flooring, no carpet. Office or potential 4th bedroom flex- gameroom, great closet space and storage. Walk in shower in master and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Otter Pond have any available units?
23 Otter Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 23 Otter Pond have?
Some of 23 Otter Pond's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Otter Pond currently offering any rent specials?
23 Otter Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Otter Pond pet-friendly?
No, 23 Otter Pond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 23 Otter Pond offer parking?
Yes, 23 Otter Pond offers parking.
Does 23 Otter Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Otter Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Otter Pond have a pool?
No, 23 Otter Pond does not have a pool.
Does 23 Otter Pond have accessible units?
Yes, 23 Otter Pond has accessible units.
Does 23 Otter Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Otter Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Otter Pond have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Otter Pond does not have units with air conditioning.

